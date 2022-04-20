Triple Talaq Verdict Provides Right To Live With Dignity To Millions Of Women: Plaintiff Atiya Sabri

Deoband: The Supreme Court declaration of triple talaq as unconstitutional had brought joy not only to the plaintiffs but also for millions of other women of the community, Ms Atiya Sabri, one of the five petitioners, said today. Talking to UNI, Ms Sabri said the historic verdict had provided women a right to live with dignity. Ms Sabri affirmed that she would not return to her husband and also not again enter wedlock. The judgement of the apex court, she asserted, had provided dignity to women. Mother of two daughters, Ms Sabri, said the apex court verdict would prove a boon to women. Asserting that during these two years of trial in the triple talaq case she failed to give attention to her daughters, Ms Sabri expressed her desire to provide a better education to her children. Ms Sabri also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in her fight. Though she had, Ms Sabri asserted, become a known face in the nation, she would not turn towards politics but work for women empowerment and spread awareness about triple talaq. She also sought the formulation of a stern law against triple talaq. Married on 25th March, 2012, in Haridwar district of Uttarkhand, Sabri was divorced after she gave birth to two daughters. She moved the Supreme Court against her divorce and since then was staying at her mother's house. UNI