    Menu
    India

    Triple Talaq unconstitutional, rules Allahabad High Court

    April20/ 2022


    Allahabad: (IANS) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday ruled that Triple Talaq was unconstitutional.
    A high court bench said that Triple Talaq violated human rights and that personal law of any community cannot be above the constitution.

    --IANS

    Categories :IndiaTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in