Triple Talaq unconstitutional, rules Allahabad High Court
April
20
/
2022
Allahabad: (IANS) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday ruled that Triple Talaq was unconstitutional.
A high court bench said that Triple Talaq violated human rights and that personal law of any community cannot be above the constitution.
--IANS
