Triple Talaq Meant To Save Lives Of Cheating Women: Riyaz Ahmed

Bareilly: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Riyaz Ahmed said that while Shariat laws say that Talaq should be given in three stages, the instant Triple Talaq was meant to save the lives of cheating women.

Speaking to media (SP) leader Riyaz Ahmed said, "Shariat says Talaq should be given in three stages. Whereas, triple talaq has been kept as an option for times like if, for example, you find your wife in a compromising situation with another man, what will you do? You will either kill her or give triple talaq to get rid of her. So to save a life, this was introduced".

In a shocking statement, Riyaz Ahmed further stated that the BJP did not actually care about Muslim women and were only playing politics with the Triple Talaq issue. He said, "If they actually care about the downtrodden Muslim women, then they should reserve eight per cent seats for Muslim women in the upcoming Women Reservation Bill".

Ahmed said that in case a man ever finds his wife having an extra-marital affair, he does not have to kill her and can get rid of her via triple talaq, thus sparing her life.

Triple talaq, or verbal divorce, is practiced by some in the Muslim community to instantly divorce their wives by uttering talaq three times.



