Triple Talaq Bill Was Necessary To Safeguard Dignity And Respect Of Muslim Women: Yogi

Lucknow: Applauding the passage of Triple Talaq bill in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said it is an illustrious day for democracy, as the Indian Parliament has successfully passed the Triple Talaq bill. The bill has already been passed in Lok Sabha. " Passage of this bill in both the houses was necessary for women of any religion or caste to be treated with dignity and respect. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking this step," he said in a statement. The Chief Minister said that as per the Constitution, there should be no discrimination among the citizens. This triple talaq bill was necessary, as it will eliminate the discrimination between women and men. "All the countries of the world, including many Islamic countries, have stopped the ill-practice of triple talaq. But despite being world's largest democratic country, this 'triple talaq system' has existed in our country," CM said. CM Yogi said that it is unfortunate that those who were talking about women empowerment have themselves opposed this bill in both the houses."Congress or its other allies, SP and BSP has been exposed. I believe we will be successful in pursuing this very big step towards women empowerment", he said. UNI