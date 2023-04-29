Triple-Engine Govt Necessary In UP To Boost Pace Of Development: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that Lucknow is scaling new heights and is emerging as a world-class smart city under BJP's governance and added that a triple-engine government is necessary to boost the pace of development.

"Lucknow, the place that has been represented by great personalities like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It is currently progressing to become a world-class smart city with the efforts of the government and public participation," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

Addressing a public meeting in Daliganj, Lucknow, Yogi said, "Public welfare schemes are benefiting the needy without any discrimination. Lucknow is scaling new heights and is emerging as a world-class smart city under BJP's governance. A triple-engine government is necessary to boost the pace of development."

On the occasion, CM Yogi said that within the last 6 years, houses have been provided to 16,598 poor people in Lucknow urban area alone under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. "In Lucknow, the work of connecting 80,100 vendors with PM SVANidhi Yojana has been done. At the same time, 100000 destitute women, Divyangjan and old people are being given the benefit of pension facilities in the entire state. If we talk about Lucknow, then more than 5200 destitute women, more than 17300 Divyangjans and more than 10,000 old people are being benefited," he added.

He further said that along with Smart City, work on 28 projects worth Rs 1,390 crore is in progress under the AMRUT mission. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 17623 individual toilets have been constructed in Lucknow. Not only this, along with Kanha Gaushala, work has been done to connect five city panchayats of the city with all these facilities under Deendayal Upadhyay Adarsh Nagar Panchayat Yojana. At the same time, houses have been provided to 54 lacks poor in the state within the last 6 years. Along with providing toilets to 2 crores 61 lakh poor, 15 crore poor have been given free ration for the last 3 years.

CM Yogi said that before the year 2017, youth used to wander for jobs and there used to be discrimination in jobs. Today government job is available for every youth in the state. As a result of the excellent law and order situation, investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore were received at the Global Investors Summit.

He said that recently, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has selected Lucknow for the BrahMos missile, the work of which is going on. Lucknow is developing as an important node of the Defence Corridor. In the field of infrastructure, the level at which institutions like highways, railways, airports, IIT and IIM are being constructed in the state, puts the potential of new India in front of the world. The chief minister asserted that to accelerate the pace of ongoing development works it was necessary to ensure a 'triple-engine' government. The CM said that former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma worked to advance education systematically. Resultantly, the UP Board is doing exceptionally well. "Minister Suresh Khanna's treasury is open for the development of the state. On the other hand, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak is working with full force to build a medical college in every district," he said. MLC Mukesh Sharma, Lucknow BJP Mayor candidate Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Dr Neeraj Bora, among others were present on the occasion.

—ANI