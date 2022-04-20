Trio targeting high-end car owners held, 19 cars recovered

Bengaluru: Three con men targeting luxury car owners have been arrested in Bengaluru and 19 luxury cars valued around Rs 3 crore seized from them, police said on Wednesday.

The three were identified as Naseeb, Mohamme Azam and Mahir Khan, all residents of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant said that the Central Crime Branch's Organised Crime wing unearthed the cheating case and arrested three persons.

"The accused conned people of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Karwar, Davanagere and various other people. As many as 19 high-end cars valued Rs 3 crore have been seized," he added.

According to police, the trio used to pose as second-hand car sale showroom managers and con those who owned high-end cars, promising to sell their vehicles at higher prices.

"Second-hand car showrooms tend to charge higher fees for selling these high-end cars. These men used to convince them that they would indeed sell their cars at a higher price than the showrooms tended to indicate. Gullible owners used to fall prey and used to hand over the vehicles to them and these accused, who used to sell off their vehicles and decamp with the entire money," the police said.

The police added that these accused used to target customers from districts instead of Bengaluru. "In districts, it is not easy to sell these luxury cars, therefore, it was easier for them to convince customers to hand over documents and vehicles as well," a police officer said.

The police suspect the trio must have conned more people and they have shared their photographs will all police stations in order to get more information about these accused.—IANS