Trinidad & Tobago to host CPL 2020 from August 18

Port of Spain: The 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League will take place in Trinidad & Tobago between August 18 and September 10.

The CPL will have a full season and will feature overseas and Caribbean players with the likes of Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales and Kieron Pollard all set to take part, a statement on the tournament website said.

"All teams and officials will be housed in one hotel and everyone will be subject to strict quarantine protocols for the first two weeks they are in the country. Everyone travelling from overseas will be tested for COVID-19, before departure and then again on arrival in Trinidad," the statement read.

"Teams and officials will be put into "households" where social distancing will need to be in place. There will be smaller clusters within each household where these measures can be relaxed. However, if any member of this cluster display signs of COVID-19 at any time during the tournament, all members of that cluster will be expected to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time that a member of that cohort first shows symptoms.

"All members of the CPL party will be subject to regular temperature checks and will be re-tested for the virus throughout their stay in Trinidad and again before departure," it added.

The matches will be played behind closed doors with COVID-19 guidelines in place for the teams and officials.

Pete Russell, COO of CPL, said: "We would like to express our gratitude and thanks to The Hon. Dr. Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, The Hon. Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister for Sport and Youth Affairs, The Hon. Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister for Health, Dr. Roshan Parasram, Chief Medical Officer for Trinidad & Tobago, Douglas Camacho, Chairman of Sport TT and their respective ministries and organisations for their support and guidance in making this all possible.

"We are really excited to bring high class cricket to the Caribbean and to the rest of the world. The standard of players involved in this year''s tournament will be higher than ever and we can''t wait to get the tournament under way."

