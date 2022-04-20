TriNet Machines In All UP Districts For Faster Testing

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the TriNet machines made available in all the 75 districts of the state should be made functional by June 15.



TriNet machines, used to test drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB), have recently been approved for conducting Covid-19 tests. They ensure faster test results.

The second consignment of the machines arrived in UP on Tuesday.

The chief minister told officials that the state government had made the TriNet machines available in all the districts on a priority basis to get faster Covid-19 test results.

The chief minister also asked the minister for medical education and minister for medical and health to remain in regular touch with medical institutes/colleges and districts hospitals to get regular feedback.

He said that they must also ensure proper arrangements in all the Covid and non-Covid hospitals.

Yogi said besides ensuring facilities to Covid-19 patients, the benefits of emergency services should be made available to all.

Stressing on the need to control death rate due to Covid-19, he said patients should be shifted to hospitals as early as possible.

He further said that the paramedical staff should also do regular monitoring of the wards and medicines, nutritious digestive food and lukewarm water etc. should be made available to patients. --IANS



