Trinamul MLAs' Fab Haunt: Chhota Bristol

New Delhi (The Hawk): Trinamul Congress MLAs, Councillors, members, fans' newest favourite, fab(ulous) haunt --- not lair --- 24x7: 160-year-old Chhota Bristol otherwise the tipsy, men-only, cheap-as-sunshine world of "Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy."

In the last 160 years or so, Chhota Bristol has been like this only (only the AC has been added). And frankly, nobody normally (abnormal not allowed here!) mind that. Certain places are meant to represent a city, tell visitors its inside stories, there are numerous Calcuttas within Calcutta. Little worlds inside one big, chaotic world. Chhota Bristol, the tasty eatery cum bar this piece is so truly. It has been regularly patronized by many well known Britons, Europeans, Satyajit Ray, Rithwick Ghatak, Ravi Shankar (the Sitar Badak), Ali Akbar Khan, Ustad All Rakha (world famed table badak), Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Buddhadev Bhattacharya and so many other well known entities. It is located around Esplanade Crossing. It has proper seating and is fully air-conditioned, a must for Calcuttans. Plus, it sells a bottle of "yummy" Tuborg beer for a meagre (compared to elsewhere) Rs 85 (all inclusive). Its as if one is is high on grass. That's Chhota Bristol : Characterful (and cheapest) bar.

City's oldest, 24x7 happening bar, Chhota Bristol or Shaw's Bar has been a rite of passage for everyone from high court judges to college students+ruling Trinamul Congress earlier frequented by the ruling CPI(M)+Left Front.

Now when standing in front of the famous KC Das shop at the Esplanade Crossing, you need to take the SN Banerjee Road towards Moulali. The first dingy lane on your right is the (in)famous Metro Gully. Walk into the lane and look for an establishment on your right that is marked by a number of parked motorcycles and numerous people awaiting their turn to get inside. Hey Presto, Chhota Bristol or Shaw's Bar is it. It's open every day until 10pm.

But, be warned: it's impossible to get a seat between 5:30pm and 7pm, thanks to a large number of regulars who flock to the bar at around those times. There is no service between 6 to 6:15pm, when the daily puja is performed at the counter — Mr Gour Chandra Shaw, the owner, is extremely particular about the puja.

As soon as you enter the bar, you'll find the menu on your right, printed on a glow sign on the wall, and an LED screen displaying the liquor prices. Welcome to Chhota Bristol (once again).

The first challenge is to find a chair, or even to find one shared chair and settle in. Once you start settling in, your auditory sense shifts its focus from the humming to dialogue and chit-chat. And suddenly, out of nowhere, a waiter will appear. No, it's against the norm here to carry a drinks card. They expect you to know your drinks and, of course, you're not expecting any fancy cocktail here. Order your drinks and pay the waiter (it's a prepaid world at Shaw's). He'll come back with your drinks, the exact change and drinks for adjoining tables in a unique fashion. And since its inception, there has never been mix up of orders — never. A complimentary chaat -chola, sliced ginger, and rock salt — is served with the booze. You need to pay Rs 2 for a bowl of ice, though.

The beer is chilled and the glass is clean. (floor/s.ecused). As they say, let sleeping dogs lie. Chhota Bristol doesn't have a kitchen or food options, and neither do they plan to have it in the near future. Instead, there are numerous snack vendors outside on the pavement, who make some excellent chat, among others, all of which is sold inside. Tip the waiters around Rs 5, and special care will be taken of your order. The options range from peanuts (Rs 6) to mutton liver stir fried with onions and sliced green chilly (Rs 70). The mandatory fish fingers are available — eight pieces for Rs 70. It is served with the humble kasundi, and there is also a Mutton Bheja Fry, Chilli Chicken, cheese (diced into small cubes), salted cashew etc, but one can't have everything at one go obviously. The food regular, honest and spicy, and goes well with booze. One can eat his heart out for around Rs 250 per head.

Now, Calcutta is meant to be this personal, whether we like it or not.

