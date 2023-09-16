Trinamool to issue show-cause notice to MLA for anti-party activities

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress has decided to issue show-case notice to two of its leaders from Murshidabad district, including an MLA, asking them to cite reasons as to why disciplinary actions should not be initiated against them for getting involved in anti-party activities.

Till the reply comes in the matter, Trinamool legislator from Jalangi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad, Abdur Razzak, and Zilla Parishad member Goutam Sarkar will be kept out of all organisational activities, party insiders said.

Also, northern zonal secretary at Jalangi, Bishnupada Sarkar, has been relieved from that post.

The decision of the party high-command has been confirmed by Trinamool's Murshidabad district chief Shaoni Sinha Roy.

The main allegations against the three are that they abstained from voting when the internal election for the Zilla Parishad's committee was going on.

The local Trinamool leadership has also accused Razzak of going against his own party in clandestine arrangements with the CPI(M) and the Congress, which is weakening the organisational base of the party in the district.

Meanwhile, Razzak claimed that once he receives the show-cause notice, he will give an appropriate reply.

“I will also inform the Trinamool leadership how a section within the party is encouraging anti-social activities at Jalangi. I had complained to the party leadership against them several times in the past. But no action was taken against them. As the local MLA, I am unanswerable to the people of my constituency,” Razzak said.

—IANS