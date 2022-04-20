Trinamool MPs write to PM Modi on removal of Solicitor General





Kolkata (The Hawk): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Friday asking for the removal of Tushar Mehta from the post of Solicitor General of India.

The unprecedented letter in Bengal politics was prompted by the assumption that leader of opposition (LoP) in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari met with the Solicitor General of India, which is the second highest law officer of the country after the Attorney General of India.

Suvendu had been to New Delhi on a one-day visit, on Thursday, where he met with Union home and health ministers Amit Shah and Harsh Vardhan.

The letter signed by three TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Mahua Moitra and written on the party's letterhead states: "…wish to bring to your knowledge, that, recently various news reports containing videos have been circulated from which we have been made aware that Suvendu Adhikari, an accused in various offences being investigated by CBI and ED and a politician belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party, had meetings with Sri Tushar Mehta, which curiously took place subsequent to a meeting of Suvendu Adhikari with the Hon'ble Home minister Sri Amit Shah."

The ruling party in West Bengal has listed the two cases – Narada case and the Saradha chit fund case – in which the name of the LoP figures and fears that his said visit might influence both the high-profile cases.

In Narada case "where Suvendu Adhikari was seen taking bribes in a sting operation" and in Saradha chit fund case "Sudipta Sen, the prime accused, had written multiple letters levying grave allegations against Suvendu Adhikari," mentioned the letter.

The Trinamool Congress casting aspersions on the 'purported' meeting, writes in the letter that "Such meetings between the accused in grave offences with the Learned Solicitor General…,is in direct conflict of interest with the statutory duties of the Learned Solicitor General of India."

It goes on to add that "we approach you to initiate necessary steps for removal of Sri Tushar Mehta from the post of the Solicitor general of India."

West Bengal BJP vice-president Jai Prakash Majumdar said that to hide the failures of the TMC-led government, they are trying to malign the saffron camp. "Just to take the people's attention away from their failures, the TMC is trying to malign the LoP," claimed Majumdar.

Rubbishing the TMC claim, the leader of opposition said that he couldn't meet the Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, as Mehta refused to meet him.

Issuing a press note, the Solicitor General said that around 3 pm yesterday (Thursday) Suvendu, without any prior notice, had visited his place but as he was busy with his pre-scheduled meetings. He had sent a message to Suvendu through his PA that he was unable to meet him.

Not convinced with the explanation given by the Solicitor General of India, TMC all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote, "Mr Mehta's efforts to dismiss speculations regarding his clandestine meeting with @SuvenduWB can only be valuable if he makes all CCTV footage public until Mr Adhikari was in his residence. Moreover, was Mr Adhikari present in the SG's residence without prior appointment?"

Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; truth isn't," Mark Twain had famously written once.

Based on the same premise many events play out in politics. Isn't it?