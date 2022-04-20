Trinamool Leaders Will Not Be Allowed To Visit UP, Says DGP

Lucknow: Citing imposition of section 144, Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday banned the entry of All India Trinamool Congress leaders in the state who were slated to meet grieving families of those killed during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest.

A four-member delegation of AITC was slated to visit Lucknow to meet the family members of the deceased.

Director General of Police OP Singh told mediapersons here,"We have come to know that some political leaders of AITC want to visit Lucknow and meet the family members of the deceased." "We will not permit them for the same as section 144 is imposed in the area and it can make the atmosphere more tense," the DGP stated. Officials here said that AITC will not be allowed to exit the Lucknow airport and sent back to Kolkata or Delhi.

The delegation was led by former Lok Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi. The other members include MPs, Pratima Mondal, Md Nadimul Haque and Abir Biswas. "Our delegation is going to Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) on a humanitarian mission to be with the grieving families of those killed and also meet those injured in the incidents," said a AITC source.

In violence against the CAA, altogether 19 people have died, according to media reports, but officials has confirmed only 15 deaths so far.

The DGP said that 879 people have been arrested and preventive action was taken against around 5,000 people across the state.

He said 135 criminal cases have been registered and 288 police personnel received injuries. UNI



