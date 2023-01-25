Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale arrested by ED for money laundering.

New Delhi: On Wednesday, official sources confirmed that the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Saket Gokhale, a spokesperson for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), in connection with a money laundering investigation stemming from alleged irregularities in a crowdfunding initiative.

Gokhale is currently in judicial custody in Ahemdabad in connection with a case brought by the Gujarat Police and was arrested there under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to them, the federal body responsible for his recall would bring him before the court in that country to answer for his alleged crimes.—Inputs from Agencies