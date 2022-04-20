Trinamool Congress MPs hold protest in Parliament premises against demonetisation

New Delhi:Trinamool Congress MPs today held a demonstration in Parliament premises against demonetisation demanding rollback of the Modi government decision.



The members wearing black sheet of cloth, held placards which carried the slogan, 'withdraw financial emergency'.

They shouted slogans against the government decision saying the common man was undergoing untold suffering following demonetisation.

The members also raised slogans in support of their leader Mamata Banerjee, endorsing her strong stand against the government move.

UNI