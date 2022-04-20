TRIFED Is Working To Get GI Tag For 177 Potential Tribal Products

The GI initiative taken up by TRIFED aims at protectingand reviving the traditional mastery thatthe Indian tribal folks possess, in producing some of the most exotic products.TRIFED, through marketing GI tagged productsof tribal origin or source, is working extensively towards realizing the importance of protecting and promoting agricultural, natural or manufactured goods with specific geographical characteristics thereby contributing in preservation ofinvaluable treasures of Incredible India.The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' corner in the High Commissions is being set up as part of a global initiative, in collaboration with TRIFED, to promote products that tribal groups across India have been creating for centuries.TRIFED’s GI intervention and setting up of Atmanirbhar corner in Indian Missions abroad aims at:1. To safeguard the interests of the original producers as well as that of the product and ensure that the producer avails optimum cost for their premium goods even in the highly competitive market scenario.2. To ensure recognition of indigenous products both in India and global market.3. To revive diminishing art and craft from a Tribal specific geographical location.At present, TRIFED markets 56 GI tagged products, owing to their tribal origin/involvement, from among the 300+ registered Indian GIs through its well-established network of 141 Tribes India retail outlets and various E-Commerce platforms.It has facilitated authorized user-ship for 94 artisans till date and are persevering to increase the authorized user base to 500 in the near future.In addition to marketing 56 GI products, TRIFED is also working to get GI tag for the 177 potential products that have been identified from the states under operational areas of our Regional Offices across the country namely North-East(88), Uttarakhand(14), Jharkhand(11), Madhya Pradesh(11), Maharashtra(10) Odisha(6), West Bengal(9), Gujarat(7), Chhattisgarh(7), Andhra Pradesh(4), Rajasthan(4), South(3) and North(3).Also, GI registration of 21 potential products from the states of Gujarat, Assam, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand has already been initiated under the mentorship of Padma Shree Dr. Rajnikant Dwivedi. This will increase the number of GI products marketed by TRIFED to 77 GI products which it sources from empanelled Tribal suppliers. The activities undertaken under GI initiative is to align with the “Vocal for Local” and building an “AtmaNirbhar Bharat” based on the clarion call of Prime Minister as per the set vision of India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.Convergences for strengthening the GI initiativeTRIFED – PMO - LBSNAATRIFED has partnered with PMO to promote and market GIs of tribal origin and transform them into a brand which symbolizes empowerment of tribal artisans. A dedicated event, GI Mahotsav in association with LBSNAA, Ministry of culture& Ministry of textile was organized for sensitization of trainee officers that will ensure administrative level support and formulation of policies that safeguard the interest of GI products in their region.TRIFED – NABARDTRIFED and NABARD have joined hands with the purpose of providing acceleration and strength to the GI initiative by sharing resources available at their disposal. The partnership aims at carrying out a range of activities such as development of FPO/PO of GI tagged products, providing training and capacity building of tribal artisans, organizing exhibitions forpromotion of GI products to name a few.TRIFED – Ministry of External AffairsTRIFED in association with MEA aims at promoting the rich tribal culture and its heritage on a global platform through Indian Consulates abroad. The resolutions are being realized by identifying heritage GI products of tribal origin for gifting and other purposes at the two counterparts. Also,TRIFED has successfully set up AtmaNirbhar corner at Indian Consulatesin Ottawa, Kuwait, Bangkok & Croatia for promotion and marketing of tribal GI along with variety of exotic tribal products.