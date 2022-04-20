TRIFED holds meeting with VDVK partners on the theme 'Livelihoods with Health Security'

New Delhi (The Hawk): A meeting was held by TRIFED through video conference with all 26 state partners, 3 UTs and reps of Van DhanVikas Kendra (VDVK) Clusters on 27th April, 2021 on the theme "Livelihoods with Health Security".

Nearly 600 participants were present at the meeting. The country Head UNICEF, Sidharth Sreshtha and his team also participated and explained the Covid protocols.

State wise status abovewas reviewed and shared with all the participants.

It was decided to follow and promote all Covid related protocols and work tirelessly to achieve full fruition of the 33,340 VDVKs established under 2224 Clusters which will also be trained for Promoting Covid protocols in respective villages.

Almost 130 best practices were also shared with all participants to learn and replicate them.

It was also decided to organise weekly meeting by TRIFED with all State Partners to update and review progress of each VDVK and optimise outcomes.