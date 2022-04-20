Tribal leaders join TMC inspired by TMC good work

Kolkata (The Hawk): A tribal political activist and social worker from north Bengal, along with 15-odd of his fellow workers, joined the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday at the Trinamool Bhavan in presence of ministers Malay Ghatak and Chandrima Bhattacharya.



Leos Kujur, ex-minority morcha leader and a Dooars tribal leader, had contested the 2016 assembly election as a BJP candidate from the Kumargram constituency.



On the joining, Chandrima Bhattacharya, said, Prem Panna, Lalit Murmu, Ramesh Lakra, Ibarseas Minj, Rahul Jhora, Bikash Roy Singha, Bikash Beig, Bhabesh Chik Baraik had travelled with Kujur for the formal joining but hundreds of tribal people are with Kujur, who are also joining the party but due to the covid situation, could not travel to Kolkata.







The minister of state for health and family welfare, Bhattacharya, said, people from across the state, from north to south Bengal, from Hills to Sundarbans. "The way our leader Mamata Banerjee has been working for the tribal people, many of the tribal leaders have been enthused to join the party. We have earlier seen how many leaders come to tribal people, eat with them and then forget them, but our party has not been like that," said the minister without naming Union home minister Amit Shah, who had twice dined at homes of tribal people from the state.







Kujur said he was with the BJP but after seeing how Mamata Banerjee has been doing good work for the tribal people and the many schemes launched for their welfare has made him join the TMC. "Apart from the various schemes she has also declared holiday named after our leader Birsa Munda. We believe that if there is anyone who will do developmental work for the tribal people it will be Mamata Banerjee."

