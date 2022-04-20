Tremors rock HP and Uttarakhand hills

Shimla: (UNI) Alarming magnitude tremors rocked hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today having epicentre of Earthquake in Nepal and Indian region , IMD official confirmed



Earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 on Richter scale Occurred today at, 2248 hrs IST.

Epicentre of Earthquake was recorded at , Latitude of 29.8 North & Longitude of 80.6 East and Depth of 10 Km, in Nepal-India Border Region of Uttarakhand.

No report of any casualty was reported.

Earlier, a mild magnitude of Earth quake measuring 3.3 on Richter scale also hit part of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh at 0412 hrs today.

The MeT department is still to issue an official statement over the news. Further inputs awaited.

UNI