Tremendous scope for strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and New Mexico: Amb Sandhu

Washington: India has said that there is tremendous scope for strengthening bilateral cooperation with the US state of New Mexico, especially in the areas of healthcare, medical research, IT and renewable energy.

New Mexico also offers a strategic advantage for Indian companies looking into the state to establish their North American headquarters, India''s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said in his address during a webinar on "India-New Mexico Partnership," which among others was addressed by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

"Delighted to connect with Governor of New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham this morning and other panelists from industry. Discussed increasing opportunities for partnership with New Mexico in pharma & healthcare, tech., renewables and education," Sandhu said in a tweet.

According to Indian Consulate in Houston, there was a rich exchange of ideas on the opportunities for deepening the ''India-New Mexico Partnership' with Sandhu and Grisham.

"Look forward to working closely to strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and New Mexico," it said.

Sandhu said that the US has traditionally been an important investment destination for Indian companies. The favourable business environment offered by various states in the US as well as policies attracting Indian skilled professionals have ensured the steady flow of Indian FDI into the US.

According to the latest CII's (Confederation of Indian Industry) report- Indian Roots, American Soil- that highlights the spread of Indian FDI across sectors and states in the US, Indian companies have invested close to 23 billion dollars in the US in diverse sectors like IT, pharma, manufacturing, automotive, energy, defense etc, and employ around 125,000 people, he said.

Sandhu invited New Mexico Governor and Cabinet Secretary to visit India leading a business delegation as soon as the COVID situation stabilised.

"India will remain a close friend and a trusted partner; a land of opportunities awaits you!" he said. PTI



