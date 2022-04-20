Tree Plantation Drive by NSS, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of NSS in association with Horticulture Division, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a Cleanliness cum Plantation drive today at Prof. GP Sharma Herbal Park Sector 1,4 under the able guidance of Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, and Prof. Ashwani Kaul Coordinator, NSS , Panjab University, Chandigarh. The organizing committee included the NSS Programme Officers Dr. Navneet Kaur, Dr. Vivek Kapoor and Dr. Naveen Kumar. Besides, other Programme officers Dr. Tilak Raj, Dr. Anuj Gupta and Dr. Rohit K. Sharma enthusiastically participated in the drive. NSS volunteer Rohit Kumar, officials and workers from the Horticulture Department too participated in the drive.