Tree Plantation Drive at PU South Campus

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of NSS in association with Boys Hostel-2, and Horticulture Division, Panjab University organized a cleanliness and tree plantation drive at Park opposite Type-II Houses, Sector 25, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Plants of Chandini single and double, bottle brushes, hamelia, ficus , gardenia, and Jatropha were planted in the park under this drive.

Those present included Sh. Anil Thakur, Divisional Engineer, Dr. Tilak Raj, Warden, BH-2along with hostel staff, Dr. Naveen Kumar, Dr. Vivek Kumar, Dr. Suchha Singh, Dr. Navneet Kaur, Dr. Anuj, Programmer Officer, NSS, Anil Singla, along with hostel staff, PU and other eminent persons of the PU.