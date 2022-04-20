Tree Plantation Drive at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk):

A tree plantation drive cum Teej celebration was organized jointly by Girls Hostel No. 3 (Sarojini Hall) and Working Women Hostel of Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The guest of honour for the event were Dr. Chandra Trikha, Director of Haryana Sahitya Akademi, Panchkula and Shri. Madhav Kaushik, Vice President of National Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi. Prof. S.K. Tomar (Dean Student Welfare), Prof. Meena Sharma (Dean Student Welfare, Women), Prof. Ashok Kumar (Associate Dean of Student Welfare) and wardens of variuos hostels also graced the event.

The drive started from Working Women Hostel and ended in Sarojini Hall whereby, saplings of Hibiscus, Neem, bougainvillea Herbs etc. were planted by the guests and hostel residents.

A virtual competition was also organized in Sarojini Hall in order to mark the presence of students sitting back home where the students were asked to share images with the plants they planted in their homes. Simran, Sukhwant and Manju bagged first three positions. The initiative was conducted with the novel intent of increasing the green cover of the beautiful Panjab University.