Tree Plantation by Panjab University VC

















Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Horticulture Division of Panjab University today organized plantation drives at various places in Panjab University, under the able guidance of Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University to celebrate the World Environment Day.

The Vice Chancellor planted about 51 trees near Girls Hostel no. 5 in the presence of security guards, mallies, cleaners, drivers of the university to boost the morale of all the frontline workers who have worked exceptionally during the COVID 19 phase.

Prof. S. K. Tomar, Dean Student Welfare; Prof. Meena Sharma, Dean Student Welfare (W); Prof. Ashok Kumar, Associate Dean Student Welfare, Prof. R. K. Puri, Chairperson, Department of Physics and students of Panjab University graced the occasion. Trees of gular, peepal, neem, barghad, kaner, morpankhi, ficus, chandni, sukchain, saru were planted. The Vice Chancellor said on this occasion that all sections of the society should come forward for such initiatives and try to make the campus greener.

The plantations were also carried out at various departments which were presided over by Prof. V. R. Sinha, Dean of University Instruction. At Dental College, Prof. Hemant Batra, Director, Dental College and at UIET, Prof. J. K. Goswamy, Director, UIET alongwith Prof. Parveen Goyal planted trees. The plantations at Departments of Microbiology and Biotechnology were attended by Prof. R. C. Sobti, ex Vice Chancellor, Panjab University; Prof. Kashmir Singh, Chairperson, Deptt. Of Biotechnology; Prof. Deepak Rahi, Chairperson, Deptt. Of Microbiology and other faculty.

Er. Anil Thakur, Divisional Engineer(H), Panjab University expressed his gratitude to all the attendees to make this event successful and said the Horticulture Division has plans to do large no. of plantations during the coming monsoon season in a planned manner to make the campus look more beautiful.