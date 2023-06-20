Tree Dedicated To Terror Victims At UN Headquarters; Mumbai 26/11 Survivor Narrates Story

New York: A tree was dedicated to the victims of terrorism around the world during a ceremony held at United Nations headquarters.

The ceremony coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit. PM Modi will lead a 9th edition of International Yoga Day on June 21 at the United Nations headquarters in New York during his official state visit to the United States.

A survivor of the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack, Karambir Kang, who was the General Manager of the Taj Hotel when terrorists attacked, was also invited to speak on the occasion. Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the UN, Abdulaziz M Alwasil also took part in the ceremony.

Kang recalled the heroic efforts of his staffers, cops and defence personnel, because of whom the lives of nearly 1,900 people were saved.

The tree stands next to a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of non-violence, and serves as a potent reminder and sign of resolve. For Kang, it was evidence of the human principles that enable people to grow by raising others. He was adamant that victims of terrorism could overcome any misfortune by joining hands together and showing solidarity.

Karambir Singh Kang was deeply affected by the tragedy of the Mumbai attacks because he lost his wife and two young sons in the terrible incident. Along with the 166 innocent lives lost that day, the memories of his family remained indelible in his heart. The head of the Indian delegation, Praveen Vasishta, Additional Secretary in MHA, also placed a rose at the base of the Memorial Tree in remembrance of the terrorist victims. The tree, which towers over the famous image of Mahatma Gandhi, will serve as a constant reminder that cooperation and trust are the foundations of a more secure and resilient world. —ANI