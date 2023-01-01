Treatment Of Rishabh Pant To Continue In Dehradun

Dehradun: Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma on Saturday met Rishabh Pant at Max Hospital in Dehradun and expressed satisfaction at the treatment being given to the cricketer.

"He (Pant) is being looked after well by doctors here. The BCCI is also in touch with them, taking updates on his condition. As of now, he will be kept here only," Sharma said after meeting Pant.

Rishabh Pant, who suffered multiple injuries in a major crash on Friday, is likely to be flown to Delhi in the next 24 hours for further treatment.

Earlier, Sharma had said that Pant could to be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery.

"A team of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we'll shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery," Sharma told ANI.

The ligament injury on Pant's knee needs treatment and the BCCI has advised the Max Hospital in Dehradun not to undertake it immediately, said a report in Cricbuzz.

Pant has undergone plastic surgery intervention for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions. He will undergo an MRI scan of his ankle and knee on Saturday.

Pant is "stable, cognizant, and oriented", according to the hospital's medical bulletin which was released on Friday night. The India wicketkeeper-batter suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition after his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The reports of CT scan of his brain and spinal cord have returned "normal" as per BCCI officials who are in constant touch with Max Dehradun.

He has also been given "above knee splintage" by the medical staff at Max Hospital in Dehradun for a possible right knee ligament injury as well as a suspected right ankle ligament injury.

Dr. Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer didn't suffer any fracture but there was a ligament injury on his knee which would require further investigations. Ligament tears have various grades and it can take 2 to 6 months to regain complete fitness.

