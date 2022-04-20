Treatment Of Coronary Artery Disease Related To Heart Is Now Available In AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Treatment of Coronary artery disease related to heart disease is now available in AIIMS Rishikesh. By taking advantage of this facility, many people have returned to their homes after recovering.

Many patients require bypass surgery in the treatment of heart blockage or coronary artery disease. Patients had to go to major hospitals in Delhi or Chandigarh for this operation till now. But now this risky complex surgery is being done in AIIMS Rishikesh without stopping the heart rate. Padamshree Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS Rishikesh praised the teamwork of doctors of CTVS department and said that completely free operation or treatment is being provided to the patients registered in Ayushman Bharat Scheme at AIIMS. He told that bypass surgery and treatment of patients who are living in very poverty are also done free of cost in AIIMS.

In this regard, the surgeon Dr. Raja Lahiri said that under this facility, many patients of CAD who have come from Uttarakhand, Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana able to get the treatment.

Regarding coronary artery disease, Cardiac anesthetist Dr. Ajay Kumar said that there is a risk of heart attack due to blockage in the coronary arteries of the heart. In such a situation, the patient may complain of chest pain while walking or working, fast sweating, nervousness or breathlessness. The risk of heart attack can be avoided by timely examination and treatment of the patient.