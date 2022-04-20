Treat Hindu Girls As Sisters, SP MP Tells Muslim Youths

Moradabad: Samajwadi Party MP S T Hasan has asked Muslim youths to beware of the new law against forced religious conversions and save themselves from torture.

Hasan said, "I advise Muslim youth to consider Hindu girls as their sisters. They should not get lured, because a law has been framed under which they can be subjected to tremendous torture. I ask the Muslim youth to save themselves from the temptation of love."

He said that "Love jihad is a political stunt. Many times, Hindu girls marry Muslim boys of their free will and then when social pressure mounts, they conveniently claim that they were duped." —IANS