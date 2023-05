Prem Prakash Upadhyay

Bageshwar (The Hawk): A traveller van heading towards famous Patal Bhubaneswar cave overturned near Kalna band on Bageshwar-Pithoragarh road injuring sixteen passengers this morning here. According to the sources the ill-fated van having ISKON saints and devotees as passengers was heading towards Bhubaneswar cave after having darshan of Baba Bagnath at Bageshwar.

Two women suffered fractures in their hands others received minor injuries.