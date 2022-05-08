Travel skincare woes solved with a moisture enriched regime

While travelling has many advantages, there is one disadvantage that can put a damper on travel plans: the effect it has on the skin.

New Delhi : Nothing beats packing your bags, planning your itinerary, and giving in to your wanderlust. Travelling to a new place full of endless adventures and possibilities is an unrivalled feeling that should be felt whenever the opportunity arises. While travelling has many advantages, there is one disadvantage that can put a damper on travel plans: the effect it has on the skin. If you frequently return from trips with irritated and flared-up skin, we've got you covered with the best travel skincare routine to follow.

It is critical to first understand a problem before attempting to solve it. There are a variety of environmental factors that can cause skin problems when travelling. Changes in humidity, air quality, temperature, and even sun exposure can all have a negative impact on the skin. It can cause it to feel dry, irritated, itchy, red, flaky, or even break outs. Furthermore, factors such as travel stress and aeroplane dehydration can play a significant role in this. Changes in our external environment throw the skin off its usual routine and game, causing it to deviate from its normal health.

While the causes, concerns, and treatments for these skin issues vary from case to case, there is a general skincare regimen and hacks that you can use to prevent damage and stay one step ahead. To begin, it is critical to maintain some consistency and familiarity in the midst of a lot of change. Pack one or two of your daily skincare products that your skin is familiar with and responds well to. Obtaining travel-sized versions of them or using mini travel containers and transferring some product into them is an easy way to accomplish this.

One important skincare tip for travellers is to keep things simple but effective. Travelling may not be the best time to bring your 12-step skincare routine with you. What you require is a gentle cleanser capable of removing all dirt and excess makeup from your trip adventures. Following that, you'll need a light yet deeply hydrating moisturiser to restore the suppleness of your skin.

The skin frequently becomes dehydrated while travelling for a variety of reasons. As a result, a variety of other skin issues arise. Keeping a highly effective moisturiser in your suitcase is the best travel companion you can bring along to maintain your vacation look every day while keeping your skin healthy.

It is critical to scale back the regime and eliminate products that serve only a single purpose. The key word here is efficiency. You need products that contain all of the necessary ingredients and can assist you in addressing a variety of skincare concerns with the help of a single formula. This will save you space while also allowing you to maintain a minimalistic skincare routine that works wonders without breaking the bank.

To name a few, essential ingredients to look for include hyaluronic acid (to smooth and plump the skin), vitamin C (to reduce lines and boost radiance), activated C (to help increase skin clarity), salicylic acid (to visibly reduce discoloration and renew the skin's texture), and peony extract (to prevent oxidative damage). When combined with activated C, the last few ingredients work wonders. This ingredient list is also beneficial for a variety of skincare issues, including dark spots, sallowness, post-acne marks, uneven skin tone, and loss of radiance.

Travel is meant to be a blessing that allows you to explore the world and all that it has to offer, and something so wonderful should not come at the expense of your skin's health. Following a minimal yet effective skincare routine while travelling is the key to overcoming these travel skincare issues—IANS