Travel platform introduces health and safety features

New Delhi: Health and safety is a crucial aspect when it comes to travel in times of Coronavirus. Guests seek information in order to make informed travel and accommodation decisions.

To cater to this need, travel website Booking.com now makes it simple for accommodation partners to share with travellers information about their own initiatives , providing greater consumer transparency in order to boost the confidence as well as setting the right expectations for when guests arrive.

The platform has introduced the health and safety measures feature which allows accommodation partners to select the different measures they are taking in areas such as hygiene, sanitization, social distancing and food safety amongst others. Partners can immediately make a selection from the list of measures they are taking. Their selection will be displayed on the Booking.com website on their property page in a specially designed 'health and safety box' to equip travellers with transparency while making a travel decision.

This feature will provide multi-fold benefits to travellers, accommodation partners and the travel community. Commenting on the initiative, Ritu Mehrotra, Country Manager, India, Sri Lanka and Maldives at Booking.com said, "At Booking.com, our utmost concern is for the safety and security of our customers, partners and colleagues. As the situation evolves, we continue to update the support we provide, including enhanced transparency to consumers around health & safety information when booking on our platform. By introducing these safety measures we will help set accurate expectations and bring additional peace of mind for travellers when the time is right and they are ready to experience the world again."

–IANS

