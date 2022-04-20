Trauma Specialist Of AIIMS Rishikesh Draws Global Acclaim

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Trauma specialist of AIIMS Rishikesh have given a new sign proving extremely useful during the treatment of the injured patient. This sign has been published by the International Medical Journal Trauma and has confirmed its usefulness and innovation.

Padma Shri Professor Ravi Kant, Director AIIMS has congratulated the medical team for this important achievement. Professor Ravi Kant said that AIIMS Rishikesh is committed to provide world-class trauma and emergency facilities in Uttarakhand and adjoining areas. He said that AIIMS Rishikesh is continuously providing better healthcare facilities to the patients by acquiring latest technology in the field of health medicine. The development of this sign, published as "Fast Reversal Sign", will save patients from incision surgery by operating the binocular method at the appropriate time in case of urinary bladder (urination) burst.

In this case, the trainee Doctor of the General Surgery Department, Dr. J Chinat, said that most patients come to the hospital for examination and treatment due to stomach injury. Many times, the urine sac is ruptured due to excess pressure on the stomach of injured patients or fracture of the hip. In such patients, the secretion of urine in the stomach is detected by ultrasound. Dr. chinat said that the fast reversal sign is highly suitable in the case of urine. It can be successfully treated by the operation of binocular method by timely detection. While the second technique involves surgery by making an incision.

Prof. Qamar Azam, Head of Department of Trauma Surgery said that within 3 minutes of the patient arriving at AIIMS Level-One Trauma Center, interim examination of the patient's air-way, breathing, circulation and headgear is completed under ATLS, a world-class protocol. A thorough assessment of chest and abdominal injuries is done by ultrasound of the patient at the same place. Because of this practice, patients get the benefit of fast reversal sign.