Trapped Chinese miners send note to rescuers

Beijing: Miners trapped for over a week following a blast at a mine China's Shandong province, have sent a note to rescuers shedding light on the situation below.

The note, sent on Sunday, said 12 workers are still alive, including four injured, while the state of the other 10 was currently unknown, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are heavily exhausted and in urgent need of stomach medicine, painkillers, medical tape, external anti-inflammatory drugs, and three people have high blood pressure," the note read.

It also warned there is a high concentration of smoke and a large amount of underground water where the miners are trapped.

"We hope the rescue continues and we will remain hopeful, thank you," the note said.

The blast took place at on January 10 at the gold mine in Yantai City.

It took place about 240 metres deep from the entrance.

Twenty-two workers were working at a depth of more than 600 metres.

The rescuers drilled a channel on Sunday afternoon, knocked on the drilling pipe, and got knocking sounds back in response.

Later that day, rescuers said they felt people pulling the iron ropes used to deliver the nutrient solutions.

—IANS