Transshipment will boost India's economy, ours: B'desh port official

Dhaka: The trial transshipment of goods from India to its eight northeastern states via the sea route started on Tuesday after four containers bound for the region were unloaded from a merchant vessel at Bangladesh's Chittagong port.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Chattogram Port Chairman, Real Admiral S.M. Abul Kalam Azad, said that the development will boost the economies of both the countries. "If the Seven Sisters are economically developed, then of course Bangladesh will also be developed," Said Azad.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: The first trial of the transshipment of goods from India started through Chattogram port to northeast India. What is your experience after the start?

A: It is a very good start indeed. I'm very happy personally.

Actually, we are very happy to follow the 'Good Neighborhood Policy' of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She always asks to develop the economy with 'good friendship' with good neighbours. That's the main spirit.

Q: As an expert in port handling, do you think we are late to do this trade with India? What is your expectation about the transshipment of India through Bangladesh?

A: Actually, we're late, I think. We are far behind in connectivity. But better late than never. We have started already. The reason as a whole is that our PM Sheikh Hasina's wishes to maintain good relations with our good neighbour India to enrich our region. I hope the economy of both neighbouring countries will be developed indeed as a result.

Q: Several media headlines of Bangladesh questioned if Indian vessels will be given 'priority' at the Chittagong port. It is also being criticised by the 'anti-India' propagandists. What are your views?

A: Those who printed this issue, they are wrong; this is misleading news. As per the agreement, the Indian vessels have been handled in the same way as all other cargos, whether domestic or foreign. However, requests from India were noted, one of which was to give priority to their vessels, if possible. It is not mandatory.

Q: If the shipment trial is safe and done as expected, it will continue. How optimistic are you?

A: We are optimistic and, of course, I am personally very optimistic.

This kind of decision has been made after a detailed and long analyses by both Bangladesh and India.

'Transit' and 'transshipment' — these words automatically talk about prospects and development; which talk about 'connectivity'.

The Prime Minister has made our foreign policy very positive with each neighbour, to enrich our economy. She always respects 'good neighbourhood', asking officials to maintain good relations with neighbouring countries.

As a whole, our foreign policy is to maintain good relations with all countries. Good neighbourhood is essential for economic progress for any country. Definitely, we will be a beneficiary if our business with India developed further. And, it is the basic strategic policy to keep the economy stable.

Q: You have worked at the Mongla Port before. How do you see this connectivity with India through the waterways from your last experience?

A: Yes, I have experienced trade with the neighbouring countries before also. Then, a team from Nepal came and after deep analysis, they found Nepal can trade with Bhutan through the Mongla port. Connectivity has increased at the Mongla port with the Indian LOC. Connectivity will further increase through railways, roads and walkways.

Q: How can that be?

A: India and Bangladesh have enhanced cooperation in shipping and inland water trade in recent years. Cargo will be shifted to India using our transport. We will get the benefit from this practice.

If the Seven Sisters (seven northeastern states in India; now NE states include Sikkim also) are economically developed, then of course Bangladesh will also reap the benefits.

Directly and indirectly, our public sector will benefit in many ways. Using our ports, the transshipment will continue. The economy of Bangladesh will overall be benefiting.

Q: The Chittagong port has limitations on the handling of international vessels. How do you think the limitations can be overcome?

A: Yes, of course, we will overcome the limitations at the Chattogram port gradually.

Matarbari deep-sea port is under construction. Matarbari is in Maheshkhali Upazila of Cox's Bazar district of the Chattogram division. In the first stage, a 300-metre-long multipurpose terminal and one 460-metre-long container terminal is under construction.

When Matarbari deep-sea port is launched, more demand will be there, and our handling facilities and activities will definitely increase.

Q: How do you count the benefits as Chairman of the Chattogram Port? What is your achievement?

A: How many containers I have handled, how much trucks were rented, or how much customs duty was charged — it is a very silly matter! It has to be seen in a larger perspective.

We have to look at the economic prosperity in a much bigger perspective — that's the business.

I think if the country is prosperous, that is our achievement. If the country's economy is enriched, that will be the achievement. If not, we have no achievement to show. Contributing to business is a way to enrich the country's economy through the fascinating Chattogram port. The economy of Bangladesh and India will be enriched with the transshipment with the Seven Sisters.

–IANS