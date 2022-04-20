Transport Professionals Meet Minister Madan Kaushik Over Various Demands

Dehradun (The Hawk): A delegation of the transport professionals met Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik in his office and apprised him of the problems being faced due to the Corona crisis. Kaushik assured them of taking appropriate action on their demands. After meeting Kaushik in the Vidhan Sabha, the Mahasangh President Sudhir Rai said that the transport system has been derailed due to the Coronavirus crisis. He demanded the government to give Rs 10,000 to 15,000 to the drivers as financial help. He said that the tax waiver to vehicle owners would help them a lot as they are not in position to pay taxes. They demanded that the taxes should be waived off for at least two years.. Minister Madan Kaushik apprised Transport Secretary Shailesh Bagoli about these demands. The delegation consisted of Sandeep Gupta, Rakesh Aggarwal, Vikram Tempo Mahasangh President Mahant Vinay Saraswat and Naveen Chand Ramola.







