Transport Department busy making Puja plans

Kolkata: Like every year, this year too, Bengal's state transport corporations are already busy making plans for Sharodotsav, that is, Durga Puja.

All the three – West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC), North Bengal State Transport Corporation – will be launching comprehensive trips in their own regions.

For the first time, WBTC will be launching combined bus-and-vessel 'puja parikrama' trips. Special bus trips would cover suburban Durga Pujas too. Special trips for Kolkata include 'Bonedi Bari Pujas' (which imply mostly the Durga Pujas in the erstwhile rajbaris) and Salt Lake. There would be tours on both AC and non-AC buses. The heritage mode of transport, trams, would be used too.

There would be combined bus-and-tram tours on a single ticket. With a single ticket, one would be able to board designated buses and trams across the city. This is named 'Hop Hop Pujo Parikrama', and was popular last year too. Trips would be organised for watching immersions of the idols too.

SBSTC is making similar plans too. This year, among others, a special plan has been organised for Durgapur. There would be daily trips from Shasthi to Dashami. Non-AC buses would start at 6pm from near City Centre. Each ticket would cost Rs 350, which would include bottled water and snacks.

NBSTC will run inter-city bus services networking the cities and towns in north Bengal on the Puja days. The services would run till late into the nights. North Bengal being famous for its tourist spots, NBSTC is planning special package tours covering the Hill areas and the Dooars.

The tours would initiate from Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda and a few other places.