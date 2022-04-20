Transfer Of IAS, IFS And PCS Officers In Uttarakhand

-IFS Parag Madhukar Dhakate Is Now Special Secretary To CM



Dehradun (The Hawk): Several IAS, IFS and PCS officers have been transferred in Uttarakhand and provided new postings and charge. On Monday Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi issued the transfer orders.

IAS Sonika has been made Mission Director NHM. The appointment of IAS Sachin Kurve as Additional Commissioner investment has been increased till 31 august

Saujanya has been relieved from the charge of Director State Environment Conservation. This charge has been given to IFS SP Subudhi. V Shanmugham, has been relieved of the charge of Secretary Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission. Yugal Kishore Pant has been relieved of the charge of Director NHM. IAS Sonika has been given the additional charge of Mission Director NHM. Ranveer Singh Chauhan has been relieved of the charge of Additional Secretary Food and Civil supplies. This charge has been given to PCS Pratap Singh Shah.

IFS Officer Parag Madhukar Dhakate has been given the charge of Special Secretary to Chief Minister. PCS Officer Jharna Kamthan has been given the charge of Secretary Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission.







