TransAsia says to cancel more flights following crash

Taipei: Taiwan`s TransAsia Airlines said on Sunday it would cancel 52 flights early next week, in addition to the 90 already cancelled after one of its aircraft crashed into a river in Taipei last week, killing at least 40 of the 58 people on board. On Friday, Taiwan`s Aviation Safety Council said the preliminary findings of the black box showed the almost-new turboprop ATR 72-600 failed to produce enough thrust after take-off, revealing one engine was turned off and restarted. "We`ve cancelled 90 flights in the last three days. We`ll cancel another 52 on Monday and Tuesday combined," said Amy Chen, a vice president of the Taipei-based airline. Rescuers have recovered to 40 bodies, with three stilll missing following the crash on Feb.4. Fifteen people survived. In the wake of flight GE235`s crash, Taiwan`s aviation authorities ordered TransAsia pilots to take proficiency tests, according to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA). Reuters