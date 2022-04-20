Trains Develop Snag; SP Activists Protest Forcing Closure of Station

Lucknow: The first day of commercial run of the Lucknow Metro was eventful as, first, a train developed a technical snag forcing the passengers to be evacuated through emergency doors and, later, security forces closed the Transport Nagar Station when the Samajwadi Party supporters thronged the stations. Police had to resort to lathicharge to control the SP supporters who were carrying posters of party president Akhilesh Yadav claiming that the SP Government should be given credit of the Lucknow Metro. When they tried to enter the station raising slogans, the security personnel stopped them and later in the lathicharge several SP activists were injured. Mr Yadav, who was critical on the BJP's move to take credit of Lucknow Metro during yesterday's inauguration function, tweeted today, "Lucknow Metro was prepared well before and the Central Government organisation Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) took long time to give its NOC but still on the first day its functioning collapsed. " The Lucknow Metro started its commercial run at 0600 hrs today and immediately within an hour a train developed snag leading the evacuation of passengers.