Training Programme For The Executives Of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Ranchi Started At ICFRE, Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): A five days training programme related to the Ecology and Biodiversity started at Indian Council of Forestry, Research & Education (ICFRE), Dehradun on 17.10.2022 for the executives of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), Ranchi, a subsidiary organization of Coal India Limited. The training programme is being organized by the Environment Management Division, Directorate of Extension, ICFRE.

The event was inaugurated by the Director General, ICFRE. Deputy Director Generals, Assistant Director General and Scientists of ICFRE participated in the inaugural event along with trainee executives from CMPDI. After the inaugural session, technical sessions covering varied aspects of ecology and biodiversity with emphasis on coal mine environment were held. The scheduled technical sessions for the coming days will also cover ecological study of flora and fauna, rules and regulations dealing with biodiversity and its conservation and management, environmental impact assessment and forestry clearance processes, ecological restoration of mined out areas, role of soil microbes in mine environment amelioration, carbon stock estimation in plantation, RS-GIS application in ecology and biodiversity studies, environmental cost benefit analysis and others. Apart from technical sessions, field visits/demonstrations related to the topics are also scheduled to be covered.