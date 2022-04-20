Training Prog For Legislators Underway In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik today inaugurated the two-day training and orientation programme of the new legislators by asking them to be non-tolerant towards corruption and dedicate full time for the welfare of their voters. "It is your duty to give full honour and respect to the party cadres and workers who have worked very hard for your victory. You should make a committee for judicious spending of the Rs 1.5-crore given to your legislature development funds and avoid giving contracts to your near and dear ones," he said. The Governor said that the new legislators should make the most of the two-day orientation programme so that they can perform well during the Assembly session and can raise questions of their areas to benefit the people. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was the chief guest on the occasion, asked the new legislators to work without any hesitation and any pressure. Welcoming the first time MLAs, the Chief Minister said, the public representatives should uphold their offices. "We will work as per the wishes of the public and will try to live up to their expectations," he added. Assembly Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit and his Gujarat counterpart Ramlal Bora also addressed the new legislators. Several senior legislators, including a few former speakers, would be addressing the orientation programme. Tomorrow, on the concluding session, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is expected to be the chief guest along with Mr Adityanth. Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar would also give his lecture on contempt proceedings of the legislature. There are 238 first time MLAs of the total 403-member UP Assembly this time of which 203 are from ruling BJP alone. Most of the first time MLAs were attending this orientation programme. The first session of the 17th UP Assembly is slated to begin on May 15 for a joint session for the Governor's address. Later, the Assembly will pass the GST Bill in the week-long Session. The Budget Session of the State Assembly would commence from mid June. UNI