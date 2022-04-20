Dehradun (The Hawk): Agroforestry is the practice of growing trees with agriculture crops on farmlands. It is a beneficial for the farmers besides helping in maintaining environmental sustainability. Sustainability of efficient and effective marketing of agroforestry products depends on the active support of traders, producers and market channels.

With a view of orienting the newly recruited Technical Assistants also those Technical Assistants already engaged in different Divisions of FRI, Dehradun and also as part of the HRD Plan of ICFRE, the Extension Division of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun conducted a half day training on "Market mechanism of Agroforestry products".

Mrs. Richa Misra, IFS Head Extension Division welcomed Shri Arun Singh Rawat, IFS, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education and Director, FRI and gave a brief background about the training. Shri Arun Singh Rawat inaugurated the training and in his inaugural address, he said that in the institute, all Technical Assistants and Technicians are engaged in different Divisions of FRI but need to be exposed to the various activities carried out by the different Divisions. Hence, the training will certainly be beneficial to all participants in developing an overview of the agroforestry system and its marketing. He also mentioned the scenario of demand and supply in the country and said that gap between demand and supply could be filled the adoption of agroforestry on a large scale but marketing linkages need to be robust.

During technical sessions, Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist-E, Extension Division delivered a lecture on Agroforestry and agroforestry products. He spoke about agroforestry and its need. He mentioned that agroforestry may be beneficial to farmers if it practiced in scientific way and there is an availability of market for agroforestry products. He gave a detailed account of agroforestry systems and spoke about the selection of agroforestry species should be made according to site and ecological conditions.

Dr. D. P. Khali delivered a lecture on 'Value addition to agroforestry products for effective Marketing. He spoke about wood processing based technologies developed by the institute and their benefit to farmers. He mentioned that wood can be substantially improved through scientific processing. He spoke about wood seasoning, plywood making and wood preservation through eco-friendly wood preservatives.

Dr. H. P. Singh delivered a talk on Marketing of agroforestry products and criteria and method of Market Survey. He also spoke about farm forestry survey and mentioned that survey is helpful for assessment of farm forestry produce in particular season and can be linked with market trends. He also highlighted market channels and their function. He suggested that marketing chain should be made simple so that farmers can search markets easily to sale their products.

After successful completion of the programme, Mrs. Richa Misra distributed certificates to all participants. The programme ended by the Vote of thanks by Dr. Rambir Singh, Scientist-D, Extension Division. The anchoring of the programme was carried by Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist-E, Extension Division. Other members of the team including Dr. Devendra Kumar, Scientist-E, Shri Ajay Gulati, Assistant Chief Technical Officer, Shri Vijay Kumar, ACF and Shri Preet Pal Singh, Dy Ranger did a commendable work in making the programme successful.