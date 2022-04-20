The Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun conducted two days training on "Conservation, Cultivation and Sustainable Utilization of Non Timber Forest Products" on 14-15 September, 2021. The training was inaugurated on 14 September, 2021. Ms. Richa Misra, Head, Extension Division welcomed participants and requested the Chief Guest Shri Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Dehradun to inaugurate the training and give opening remarks. In inaugural address, Shri Arun Singh, Rawat, IFS spoke about the importance of Non timber Forest Products (NTFPs) and their role in the livelihood of common people. He also spoke about the need to assess these resources so that sustainable harvesting could be carried out. He also highlighted the marketing issues of these products as most of these were traded in grey market. During technical session, subject experts including Dr. A. K. Patil, Dr. N. B. Bridavanam, DR. V. Singh, Dr. Sadhna Tripathi, Mrs. Neelu Singh, Dr. A K Pandey, Dr. Charan Singh and Shri Rambir Singh provided details inputs on various aspects of NTFPs. During the programme, a short movie on profile and significant achievements of the institute was also played for participants. The training programme concluded with vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist, F.RI, Dehradun.The training was attended by a total of 32 participants from Nehru Yuva Kendra, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand Space application Centre, Dehradun, Regional Sericulture Research Station, Dehradun, Eco club, Chandigarh, Jawahar Navoday Vidyalya, Dehradun, ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, Dehradun participated in the training.