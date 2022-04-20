Training everyday to win third Olympic gold, says Lin Dan

New Delhi: Revered across the globe, two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan said he is training hard everyday to be at his best to achieve a record third gold at the Rio Games next year. "I need to practice everyday to be at my best for winning the third gold at the Rio Olympics," he said after beating Tzu Wei Wang of Chinese Taipei 21-15 21-16 in the first round of the India Super Series here on Wednesday. "I played better in the second game. I was okay today. I will try to improve in each game and satisfy my fans," he added. Asked about the current bunch of players, Lin considers world number two Jan Jorgensen as the best from Europe. "He is a young player, almost five years younger (from me). He is currently the best player from Europe. I love to play against him," said the five-time world champion. Jorgensen, who recently reached the finals of the All England championship, said Dan and world no 1 Chen Long are still in a different league. "It is level playing field in men's singles after Chen Long and Lin Dan. Nobody we fear when we take these two out. Other guys are beatable," Jorgensen, who is the top seed at the India Super series, said. "Chen Long is the best guy and we don't know what Lin Dan is capable of now, I think World Championship and Indonesia will show where he really is, he has been losing matches here and there. So I think he is beatable now," he added. Considered to be the greatest singles player of all time, Lin had completed the 'Super Grand Slam', having won all nine major titles in the badminton world: Olympic Games, World Championships, World Cup, Thomas Cup, Sudirman Cup, Super Series Masters Finals, All England Open, Asian Games, and Asian Championships. He is the first and only player to achieve the feat. PTI