Training Cum Workshop on 'Essential Oils, Perfumery & Aromatherapy' Concludes

Dehradun (The Hawk): A 5 days Training cum Workshop on “Essential Oils, Perfumery & Aromatherapy” started on June 7, 2011 was concluded today. This programme was jointly organized by Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehra Dun and Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC), Kannauj at FRI. Plenary & Valedictory session of the Training cum Workshop held in the Conference Hall of the Scientists Hostel, FRI was chaired by Dr. Renu Singh, Director, FRI, Dehradun as Chief Guest. Expressing her satisfaction for the event, she highlighted the relevance of such training programmes to cater the requirements of aroma industry. Discussing the demands of the natural aroma chemicals globally in everyday life, she called upon the scientists, technologists and industrialists to work together not only to strengthen the Indian aroma sector but also to augment its contribution in international market. Congratulating Chemistry and Bioprospecting (C&BP), Division, FRI and FFDC, for successful completion of the Training cum Workshop, she urged the participants to take further the knowledge, skills and experiences acquired in this training programme to boost the growth of Indian aroma industry. Addressing the trainees, special invitee Shri Kamlesh Shah, Proprietor, BBK Specialties, Mumbai and Former Secretary, FAFAI, Mumbai gave an professional perspective of doing aroma business. Shri S.V. Shukla, Principal Director, FFDC assured the participants to extend the expertise and facilities of the FFDC to the participants in future and also informed to organize the customized programmes with the FRI to fulfill the needs of aroma industry.

All together 33 participants from different corners of India representing diverse fields attended the training cum workshop. In his opening remarks, Dr. V.K. Varshney Course Coordinator informed that during these five days, detailed exposure towards fundamental and applied aspects of processing, quality assessment and therapeutic benefits of essential oils and their applications in perfumery and aromatherapy was provided to the participants through lectures and practical demonstrations by experts from aroma industry, scientists from FRI, FFDC and CAP, and practicing aroma therapists for advancements of their scientific knowledge, skills and entrepreneurship. Dr. Vineet Kumar, Scientist-G, C&BP Division conducted technical sessions

of the training cum workshop.

The programme was ended with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr. S.S. Bisht, Scientist-D, C&BP Division. The function was attended by Dr. Vineet Kumar, Dr K Murali, Shri Ashwini Kumar, Shri A.K. Singh, Shri Shubham, Shri Gaurav Kumar, Shri Tarun Pal, staff and research scholars of C&BP Division, and Shri A.P. Singh of the FFDC. The anchor of the programme was Mrs Radhika, research scholar, C&BP Division.