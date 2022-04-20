Training Course On 'Classification And Grading Of Timber' Organized

Dehradun: A short term training course on "Classification and Grading of Timber" was organized by Timber Mechanics and Engineering Discipline, Forest Products Division FRI from 18th November to 22nd November 2019. The course was inaugurated by Director FRI on 18th November 2019. In this training course participants from Naval Ship Repair Yard Kochi have participated.

Training course content and research activities of FP Division was briefly elaborated by Dr. N.K.Upreti, Group Coordinator Research and Head Forest Products Division. He also delivered detailed lecture on Wood Seasoning. S.D. Sharma, course director delivered lecture on defects in timber, grading of timber and classification of timber. Scientist of FRI Sh.D.P. Khali, Sh. Rajesh Bhandari, Sh. Ajmal Samani, Dr.Sangeeta Gupta, Sh. R.Ezhumalai and Dr. Sachin Gupta also delivered lecture on Wood Composite, Strength of timber, Wood Preservation, Identification of wood species, Wood finishing etc. The same was also demonstrated through field visit (timber Depot) and lab. visit.

Finally the training was concluded on 22nd November 2019 afternoon and participation certificates were awarded to the all participants by Director FRI. Participants also appreciated the training course and at the same time expressed that the training course was very vital and helpful for their career.