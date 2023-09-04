    Menu
    Crime

    Trainee air hostess from Chhattisgarh found dead in Mumbai flat

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Air hostess death

    Mumbai: A trainee air hostess from Chhattisgarh was found dead in a flat in Andheri's Marol area on Monday, Mumbai police said.

    The victim has been identified as Rupal Ogrey, 24, and there was nobody else in the flat where she lived with her sister and her boyfriend, said an official of Powai Police Station.

    The body has been sent for an autopsy to Rajawadi Hospital and the police have registered a murder case and formed multiple teams to probe the case.

    As per initial information, Rupal had come to Mumbai six months ago for her in-flight crew training with a private airline.

    Her body was recovered under mysterious circumstances from the flat in NG Complex near the Tata Power station in Marol.

    As per preliminary information, her sister and her boyfriend had left the city a few days ago, but after they were informed of the tragedy, are now returning to Mumbai.
    —IANS

    Categories :CrimeTags :Mumbai crime news Trainee air hostess death Rupal Ogrey Marol flat incident Andheri Tata Power station area
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in