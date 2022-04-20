Train Services On Kanpur-Delhi Route Disrupted After 5 Cattle Were Run Over By Different Trains In UP

Shikohabad: A major train accident was averted when five cattle were run over by trains and later Delhi bound Shatabdi Express train from Kanpur was detained for 30 minutes on Monday morning after the carcass of the cattle go entangled with the engine of the VVIP train.

Railway sources here said the incident occurred at around 0630 hours when five cattle were run over by different trains. Later, when the Kanpur- Delhi Shatabadi express was passing at a high speed the carcass of the dead cattle got entangled with the engine. After 20 minutes of hard work by the railway workers, the carcass were removed from the track and the Shatabadi express left for its destination. Due to the incident, train services on the Delhi- Kanpur route was disrupted for around 20 minutes.

Stray cattle menace has created much problem for the people of the state after Yogi Adityanath government in UP had gone strict over cow slaughter. Though the government has started making shelter homes for stray cattle the problem still exists as farmers of the state are witnessing destruction of their standing crops by these stray cattle. UNI