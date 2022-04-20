Train service suspended in Kashmir for security reasons

Srinagar:Train service was on Saturday suspended in the Kashmir valley, where three militants were killed by security forces in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Kulgam district in the morning.

'We have suspended all train runs in the Kashmir valley following a fresh advisory received from the police,' a senior railway official told UNI.

He said no train will chug on Badgam-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region today.

Similarly, no train will will on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir. Train service resumed on Friday after remaining suspended for a day in north Kashmir, where two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in an encounter by security forces in apple township of Sopore.

Large number of passengers who had arrived at different railway stations were disappointed after they were informed that train service in the valley has been suspended.