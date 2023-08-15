Train from Pakistan: Veteran recalls Partition horrors, travelling with bodies; finding money on corpses

Noida: After Partition in 1947, he was only six years old when his family made the journey from Peshawar to India. They rode a train carrying bodies through the newly established border between India and Pakistan, which took nearly three days.

Peshawari Lal Bhatia, a colonel who retired from the Indian army and now resides in Noida, reflects on his time as a refugee during the Partition, seven decades prior.

On the eve of India's 77th Independence Day, Bhatia was honoured at a ceremony called "Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas" by Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Uttar Pradesh PWD minister Brijesh Singh.—Inputs from Agencies