Trailer of Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh-starrer 'Wild Wild Punjab' unveiled

Directed by Simarpreet Singh, this Netflix film releasing on July 10 captures the chaos and hilarity of heartbreak and friendship in Punjab.

Mumbai: Makers of 'Wild Wild Punjab' starring Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill and Manjot Singh unveiled the official trailer on Monday.

Directed by Simarpreet Singh, 'Wild Wild Punjab' will be out on Netflix on July 10.

The trailer shows Khanne (Varun Sharma) has had a breakup. He is determined to confront his ex at her wedding in front of her family, notwithstanding the groom or the baraatis (wedding procession), to say four magical words: "I am over you." He's upset, but he has friends like Arore (Sunny Singh), Jainu (Jassie Gill) and Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh) who encourage him to face this breakup head-on and move on.

Radha (Patralekhaa) and Meera (Ishita Raj) join them on this adventure across the vibrant yet chaotic world of Punjab to help Khanne find closure. This wild wild journey turns out to be anything but ordinary.

Director Simarpreet Singh said, "At some point in our lives, each of us has either been a Khanne or consoled a Khanne, standing by friends through thick and thin regardless of the circumstances. This film talks about some bizarre, shared experiences and crazy memories that fortify friendships. The entire cast aptly brings these moments to life and shooting this film has been an experience of a lifetime."

"Playing Khanne was a delightful challenge. His journey from heartbreak to self-discovery is both hilarious and heartwarming. Working with friends made it even more special and fun," stated Varun Sharma.

Speaking about his character, Sunny Singh added, "Transforming into Maan Arora was an exciting process. It's a role I've never done before and a character that will stay with me forever. I can't wait for the audiences to watch me play this character, and I hope they love this film as much as I do."

Sharing his experience Manjot said, "Honey Paaji is the friend everyone wishes they had, so I always felt very special on the sets as well! Driving Paro across Punjab was an experience like no other, and I think the audience will feel that same thrill when they watch the film."

"Jainu is exceptionally cautious and well-behaved. He's the calm to everyone else's storm. In short, he is more of a party pooper, most times. I am so glad that audiences across the world will be enjoying the madness we are bringing their way with 'Wild Wild Punjab'" Jassie Gill also shared his excitement.

Patralekhaa, who is playing the role of Radha, also thoughts about her character, saying, "Radha is a character with layers quiet on the surface but adventurous at heart. The film beautifully captures the essence of friendship and adventure. It was an absolute joy to be part of such an amazing ensemble and experience."

On her experience of playing Meera in the film, Ishita Raj continued, "Meera's free-spirited and complex nature was intriguing to explore. She is a patakha (firebrand) at heart and her journey adds a unique flavour to the film. Working on 'Wild Wild Punjab' was an unforgettable experience, and I'm eager for audiences to join us on this entertaining trip."

Earlier the makers unveiled the film's teaser which started with four friends taking a wild ride in order to seek revenge on their friend's ex, but what ensues next is full of chaos and mishaps, including bloodshed, fights, police encounters, gunfire, and a humorous banter among friends.

The project is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

—ANI